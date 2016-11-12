Dozens mark Baragoi massacre anniversary

The officers were on a mission to recover 500 heads of stolen cattle that had been driven to Lomirok village, Turkana.

Mourners, some North Rift residents and government officials gathered Friday to mark the fourth anniversary of one of the darkest days in Suguta valley history when bandits killed scores of law enforcement officers.

At least 42 police officers and police reservists lost their lives in 2012 during a security operation in Suguta valley, now famously known as the valley of death.

The official number of those who perished in the massacre was put at 42, although there are claims that the number could be higher since some officers have not been traced to date.

The officers were on a mission to recover 500 heads of stolen cattle that had been driven to Lomirok village, Turkana, when they encountered their death.

They were ambushed by over 100 armed attackers while deep in the valley minutes after they had spotted the stolen animals.

Survivors of the attack later testified and revealed that poor planning and preparation by the officers led to the bungled Baragoi mission. The officers had poor knowledge about the terrain of Suguta valley.

Samburu county commissioner Mr Mohammed Birik called on political leaders to join the war against insecurity by giving the necessary support to security officers. He cautioned them against inciting tribes and communities.

He thanked the local community elders and residents for embracing peace initiatives that were launched by Peace Cops, a special unit under the Administration Police service that has been engaging in peace monitoring and awareness in the country.

INSECURITY IN THE COUNTY

The administrator warned youths and morans against engaging in activities that could result in insecurity in the county, stating that they will not be spared if found guilty.

"I want to thank Marti, Ngilai, South Horr and Baragoi, Ngorishe, Kawap and Tuum residents for supporting security interventions and I want to ask all of you to report any suspicious cases in your areas that may lead to insecurity,” he said.

A spot check by Nation revealed that calm and security has returned in Samburu East, Samburu Central and Samburu North, save for isolated cases of cattle rustling arising from the scramble for pasture and water during the dry season.

There have been reports of reduced cases of deaths, property stealing and destruction in the last 18 months.

Rift Valley regional police Commander Mr Solomon Makau, Commissioner of Police Dr. Mark Leleruk who is also the Programmes coordinator Peace-Cop Kenya, Samburu County Commissioner Mohammed Birik and Samburu County Police Commander Francis Kumut were among senior county officials who graced the anniversary event held at Baragoi memorial park today. The memorial park was put up at Baragoi police headquarters.

Mr Leleruk said the commemoration is used to preach peace among locals and communities in and around the county’s borders.

"We lost many colleagues who were determined to serve the people of Kenya out of cattle rustling conflicts and the only way to honor them is through preaching peace and uniting the communities." Mr Leleruk said.

FAMILY MEMBERS

Administration Police officers and family members of the slain officers travelled from various parts of the country to attend the event.

A senior Superintendent of police Mr Benson Moindi who led the botched mission told a Nakuru court the officers were ill-prepared for the mission, revealing that the attack was as a result of tactical blunders and lack of relevant information from the National Intelligence Service, prior to the operation.

The officer was among five who escaped death by a whisker after they rolled, and hid from the attackers.

Mr Moindi was testifying in a case where Nachola Ward Representative Lawrence Lorunyei, Chiefs Christopher Lokerach, Enoi Lesike, Amojong Loturo and Jeremiah Ekurao, Reservist Loomira Looyen and Ranger Ekai Loyee have denied involvement in the November 2012 massacre.