Tuesday October 4 2016

Passers-by trying to remove passengers from the Ongata Rongai matatu that overturned on Lang'ata road on September 25, 2016. PHOTO | COURTESY

By BENSON MATHEKA
The driver of the killer Ongata Line Sacco matatu has been released on Sh1m bond.

However, Francis Mukuria Kinyanjui will stay in custody for 14 days for police to conclude investigations.

This will allow the police to record statements from witnesses and filling of P3 forms.

Magistrate Barbara Ojoo ordered that the bond terms granted to Mr Kinyanjui be applicable after the fourteen days.

She said that despite the public outrage and protests the case elicited, the accused can not be denied his constitutional right to bond.