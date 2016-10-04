By BENSON MATHEKA

The driver of the killer Ongata Line Sacco matatu has been released on Sh1m bond.

However, Francis Mukuria Kinyanjui will stay in custody for 14 days for police to conclude investigations.

This will allow the police to record statements from witnesses and filling of P3 forms.

Magistrate Barbara Ojoo ordered that the bond terms granted to Mr Kinyanjui be applicable after the fourteen days.