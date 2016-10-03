Driver of killer matatu charged with dangerous driving

By BENSON MATHEKA

The driver of the Ongata Rongai matatu that overturned and killed four passengers has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Francis Mukuria appeared before Principal Magistrate Barbara Ojoo in a Kibera court on Monday and denied more than 10 offenses levelled against him.

They include driving without a licence, with an alternative charge of failing to carry a driving licence, and failing to report an incident, which occured near the Lang'ata Police Station.

Another count states that the vehicle Mr Mukuria was driving was unroadworthy.

On September 25, the Ongata Line Sacco vehicle veered off Lang'ata Road and overturned, killing four people and injuring six others.

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Leonard Katana said the driver was speeding.

Prosecutors said Mr Mukuria was arrested Sunday evening and police are yet to compile his criminal record.

They also opposed bail for the driver, arguing that he is a flight risk and did not turn himself in until eight days after the accident.