Driver of the fire engine that crashed former Kitui Mayor Martha Mwangangi to death on Friday is set to be charged with causing death by careless driving on Monday.

Speaking to the Nation on Saturday, Kitui County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said John Nzuki is being detained at Kitui Central Police Station awaiting arraignment in court as police conclude their investigations.

He said the driver was arrested at the Kitui Ginnery moments after the incident which occurred outside the police station.

Ms Mwangangi died on the spot after she was run over by the fire engine that missed former Lands Cabinet Secretary Charity Ngilu by inches.

The incident occurred after protests opposing the demolition of kiosks turned tragic in Kitui town.

Eyewitnesses told the Nation that Mr Nzuki was trying to scare away a crowd that had threatened to torch another county vehicle when he ran over Ms Mwangangi.

Residents are still reeling in shock as they try to come to terms with the horrible death of the ex-mayor.

The commissioner also said the suspect has recorded a statement with the police.

“Meanwhile, I have directed that in-depth investigations be conducted to establish the circumstances leading to the deadly accident,” he added.

He, however, said he could not confirm the alleged suicide by one of the affected traders on Friday morning since no such report had been made to the authorities.

“We are still treating it as a rumour unless we get an official report from the family or members of public privy to the claims,” said Cherutich.

He as well cautioned local politicians to steer clear of the situation to avoid inciting residents into violence or causing unnecessary interference in the ongoing probe.

“We do not want a situation where politicians take advantage of the unfortunate development to seek political mileage and recognition.

“Let the security agencies do their job uninterruptedly so that justice can prevail,” he warned.

In addition, the County Commissioner assured residents that total calm had been restored in the town and its environs and that security has been beefed up to ensure their safety.

“I urge the public to stay calm as we get to the bottom of this matter to ensure that the law takes its due course as we seek justice for the deceased and aggrieved traders,” he said.

He added: “I also wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ms Mwangangi.”