First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Tuesday met with top officials of Roche Group who gave a strong commitment to strengthen initiatives to combat cancer in the country.

The Roche team met the First Lady ahead of next Monday’s launch of the Beth Mugo Cancer Foundation where the pharmaceutical company is a key partner.

Roche chairman Dr Christoph Franz who led the team to State House said his company is ready to collaborate with willing partners to ensure all cancer patients access medicines and care.

Senator Mugo, a former Minister for Public Health and Sanitation is a cancer survivor who has declared her status publicly to both create awareness and give hope to other people battling with the disease.

Roche Holdings is a Swiss multi-national healthcare company that operates worldwide under two divisions- pharmaceutical and diagnostic divisions.

Before meeting with the First Lady, the Roche team met with Senator Mugo where the senator also signed an earlier memorandum of understanding between the group and the Ministry of Health where the pharmaceutical firm agreed to strengthen the country’s war against cancer through capacity building, diagnostics and drug access to patients.

REDUCE PRICE

In the MOU, the Roche group has committed itself to provide the globally acclaimed cancer drug Herceptin at 50 per cent reduced price.

A full dose to cure cancer using the drug costs Sh1.5 million per patient but Roche has committed itself to offer the medicine to Kenyans at half price.