Drug firm Roche Group to assist Kenya in anti-cancer fight
Wednesday October 19 2016
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Tuesday met with top officials of Roche Group who gave a strong commitment to strengthen initiatives to combat cancer in the country.
The Roche team met the First Lady ahead of next Monday’s launch of the Beth Mugo Cancer Foundation where the pharmaceutical company is a key partner.
Roche chairman Dr Christoph Franz who led the team to State House said his company is ready to collaborate with willing partners to ensure all cancer patients access medicines and care.
Senator Mugo, a former Minister for Public Health and Sanitation is a cancer survivor who has declared her status publicly to both create awareness and give hope to other people battling with the disease.
Roche Holdings is a Swiss multi-national healthcare company that operates worldwide under two divisions- pharmaceutical and diagnostic divisions.
Before meeting with the First Lady, the Roche team met with Senator Mugo where the senator also signed an earlier memorandum of understanding between the group and the Ministry of Health where the pharmaceutical firm agreed to strengthen the country’s war against cancer through capacity building, diagnostics and drug access to patients.
REDUCE PRICE
In the MOU, the Roche group has committed itself to provide the globally acclaimed cancer drug Herceptin at 50 per cent reduced price.
A full dose to cure cancer using the drug costs Sh1.5 million per patient but Roche has committed itself to offer the medicine to Kenyans at half price.
Dr Christoph said cancer is not a death sentence adding that there is a very high recovery rate for those diagnosed early.
“Unfortunately, many people come for diagnosis when it is too late”, he said.
He told the First Lady his company is committed to make the drug available to everybody at an affordable price.
“Kenya is a friendly country. Making our medicines available will benefit many people in the country”, said the Roche chairman.
Swiss Ambassador to Kenya Dr Ralf Heckner said Kenya can be a regional hub and a destination for those seeking medical care for cancer.
He lauded the First Lady for “walking the talk” and giving leadership on matters of health through her highly successful Beyond Zero initiative.
During the function Senator Mugo presented the First Lady with a brochure detailing the aims and strategies of the Beth Mugo Cancer Foundation.
The First Lady is expected to launch it officially at the Kenyatta Convention Centre on Monday.