EACC detectives arrest Adan Harakhe and Hassan Noor

Monday November 28 2016

This photo dated 2015 shows Adan Harake, senior deputy director-general of the National Youth Service. PHOTO | ERIC BOSIRE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Former NYS Deputy Director-General Adan Harakhe, who was arrested on November 28, 2016. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
By ANGIRA ZADOCK
More by this Author

Anti-corruption detectives have arrested former National Youth Service Deputy Director-General Adan Harakhe and Devolution ministry tender committee chairman Hassan Noor.

The two were taken to Integrity Centre in Nairobi and later, at around 8am, driven to court.

Last week, the court ordered that Mr Harakhe and Mr Noor be arrested over a Sh47 million scandal.

Senior Principal Magistrate Felix Kombo issued the warrant of arrest against the two after they failed to show up in court to answer charges of abuse of office and conspiracy to commit an economic crime.

The two were notified by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission about the charges but deliberately refused to go to court.

The magistrate ordered that they be arrested and arraigned on December 9.

Related Content

More to follow.

Related Stories

2 days ago

Harakhe, Noor are wanted men in NYS theft case

Former Devolution Principal Secretary Peter Mangiti granted Sh1m bail.

  • Sun Nov 13 01:59:00 EAT 2016 Harakhe, Noor to face charges over illegal procurement at NYS