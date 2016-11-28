By ANGIRA ZADOCK

More by this Author

Anti-corruption detectives have arrested former National Youth Service Deputy Director-General Adan Harakhe and Devolution ministry tender committee chairman Hassan Noor.

The two were taken to Integrity Centre in Nairobi and later, at around 8am, driven to court.

Last week, the court ordered that Mr Harakhe and Mr Noor be arrested over a Sh47 million scandal.

Senior Principal Magistrate Felix Kombo issued the warrant of arrest against the two after they failed to show up in court to answer charges of abuse of office and conspiracy to commit an economic crime.

The two were notified by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission about the charges but deliberately refused to go to court.

The magistrate ordered that they be arrested and arraigned on December 9.