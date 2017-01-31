EACC detectives raid senior county officer’s home

By AGGREY OMBOKI

Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives on Tuesday raided the office and home of Kisii County chief officer of trade John Obwocha over loss of Sh50 million through a parallel alcohol licensing scheme.

It is alleged that fake receipts were issued to unsuspecting alcohol dealers.

The detectives also raided the home of a senior licensing officer and an accountant. They two were questioned before their homes were searched.

Some documents including banking slips and other financial statements were taken.