EACC probing 800 economic crime cases in Kenya

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating 800 economic crime cases in the country.

The anti-graft team is also handling 300 cases of asset recovery for public properties acquired illegally by individuals.

During a leadership and integrity workshop with Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from Marsabit County held in Isiolo Tuesday, EACC vice-chair Sophia Lepuchirit and EACC commissioner Mwaniki Gachoka said the commission is working with the Judiciary to fast-track prosecution of the cases.

EACC is said to be receiving at least 12,000 complaints on corruption monthly, with more than 100 pending files on the same set to be forwarded for prosecution.

The EACC officials said the commission’s work has been affected by slow justice chain at the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)'s office claiming that despite forwarding several files for prosecution in court, they were yet to take legal action.

Lack of enough employees to help in investigating corruption cases is hampering the commission’s work since it has only 500 officers instead of 2,000.

ANONYMOUS COMPLAINTS

‘We are in 10 counties only, with the few number of employees our work to fight corruption in the country is being hampered,” said Mr Gachoka.

The commissioner told the ward representatives to launch complaints anonymously to avoid being victimised.

Some of the MCAs claimed to have been threatened and victimised after reporting cases of irregular hiring and embezzlement of funds.

On impeachment of governors in the counties, the Mr Gachoka said the commission can investigate genuine complaints emanating from the assembly and if the county heads are found guilty, then MCAs can move an impeachment motion.

He also refuted claims that commission is not fully performing its mandatec saying some perpetrators have been convicted while some cases are still pending in court.

Recently, EACC recovered assets in Laikipia and will be soon move to Nyeri County for the recovery of lost public property.