By LILLIAN MUTAVI

The anti-corruption agency has summoned Nairobi County Deputy Speaker Ken Ng'ondi and 12 members of the County Assembly over a fist fight that marred a bid to oust Governor Evans Kidero.

SHED LIGHT

"The commission would like you to shed light on the matter and record a statement regarding the same," the letter reads in part.

The group will be investigated by EACC officers Derrick Kaisha and Jackson Agai.

“Take notice that failure to adhere to this notice will attract penal consequences,” the letter adds.

The fight broke out after Viwandani MCA Samwel Nyang'wara stood to table the Motion that he sponsored to oust Dr Kidero.

Dandora Phase 4 Ward Representative Dan Oria, who is accused of grabbing the paper containing the Motion from Nyangwara before punching him, is scheduled to appear before the EACC on November 7.

SAME DATE

He will appear on the same day Ms Alexina Likono Moddy (nominated) and Kayole South Elizabeth Akinyi Manyala.

On November 8, Ms Joyce Bocha Nabwire (nominated), Ms Florence Achieng Athembo (nominated), Ms Catherine Apiya Okoth (nominated) will be grilled.

On November 9, Mr Peter Anyule Imwatok (Makongeni), Ms Tabitha Wothaya Ngigirigi (nominated), Ms Rose Kula (nominated) will face EACC.