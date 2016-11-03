By ANITA CHEPKOECH

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) has congratulated Justice Isaac Lenaola upon his recent appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The Judge President of the court, Justice Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, hailed Justice Lenaola who was sworn into office by President Uhuru Kenyatta on October 28 and wished him success in his new role.

Justice Lenaolah is also Deputy Principal Judge of the First Instance Division of the EACJ, a position he has been holding since November 2013.

“Justice Lenaola’s elevation from the High Court to the Supreme Court demonstrates the judge’s industriousness and commitment to serve, thus his being entrusted with a greater assignment,”

Justice Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja said in a statement to newsrooms on Thursday.

Justice Lenaola, who has been a Judge at the High Court of Kenya, was promoted to the Supreme Court of Kenya after a rigorous recruitment process.

He replaced retired Justice Philip Tunoi, former Vice President of the Arusha based EACJ.

Until his appointment, Justice Lenaola was the head of the Constitutional and Human Rights Division at the High Court of Kenya.

The Summit of the East African Community Heads of State appointed Justice Lenaola as a Judge of the EACJ, First Instance Division, in April 2011 and designated him as the Deputy Principal Judge of the same Division in November 2013, a position he still holds to date.

Justice Lenaola replaced retired Lady Justice Mary Stella Arach Amoko from the Republic of Uganda.

EACJ is one of the organs of the EAC established in November 2001 under Article 9 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community.

The Court’s major responsibility is to ensure the adherence to law in the interpretation and application of and compliance with the EAC Treaty.