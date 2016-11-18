By ANITA CHEPKOECH

More by this Author

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) is set to hold an eleven-day sitting in Nairobi beginning Monday, with President Uhuru Kenyatta expected to attend the event.

A statement from the East African Community (EAC) secretariat said the meeting of the fifth session of the third assembly will be presided over by Speaker Daniel Kidega.

The assembly comprises representatives from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

Top on the agenda are discussions on two key bills; the 2016 EAC Gender Equality and Development Bill and the 2016 EAC Polythene Materials Control Bill.

“The gender Bill seeks to ensure there is gender equality, protection and development in the community,” read the statement.

Article 121 of the treaty that established the EAC recognises the significant contribution that women make towards socio-economic transformation and sustainable growth and the importance of full participation of women and men in the economic and social development of partner states.

The polythene materials control bill, moved by Patricia Hajabakiga, aims to provide a legal framework for preserving a clean and healthy environment by prohibiting the manufacturing, sale, importation and use of polythene materials.

The bill was introduced during a sitting held in August 2016 in Arusha, Tanzania.

Also to be deliberated during the Nairobi sitting are reports from various committees of the House, including that of the sensitisation activities in partner states and a report on the activity with the EAC Audit and Risk Committee.

The culmination of the plenary session will be the Inter-Parliamentary Relations Seminar (Nanyuki Series), which members of the national assemblies of the five partner states are expected to attend on November 30 to December 2.