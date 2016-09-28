EU 'will agree terms' with Kenya if other EAC countries reject EPA deal
Wednesday September 28 2016
The European Union's ambassador to Kenya, Stafano Dejak, has said the bloc will find a way of agreeing the terms of trade with Kenya if other East African nations fail to sign the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) deal by January.
The deadline for signing by East African Community (EAC) countries was initially set for October 1 but was moved to January.
Only Kenya and Rwanda have signed the EPAs deal that grants the region some privileges to export horticultural products to the European Union without customs charges.
But under a deal signed in 2001 and renewed in 2011, all EAC countries have to sign to enjoy the benefits.