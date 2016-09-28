By AGGREY MUTAMBO

The European Union's ambassador to Kenya, Stafano Dejak, has said the bloc will find a way of agreeing the terms of trade with Kenya if other East African nations fail to sign the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) deal by January.

The deadline for signing by East African Community (EAC) countries was initially set for October 1 but was moved to January.

Only Kenya and Rwanda have signed the EPAs deal that grants the region some privileges to export horticultural products to the European Union without customs charges.