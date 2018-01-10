By STEVE NJUGUNA

Eight members of the same family on Tuesday evening died after a matatu they were travelling in veered off the road and rolled at Kianugu area along the Nyeri-Nyahururu road.

Nine other people among them children sustained injuries and were taken to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital.

The eight were part of a team travelling home after a burial ceremony in Mukurweni, Nyeri.

Confirming the accident, Nyandarua North OCPD Timon Odingo said the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“The vehicle veered off the road and rolled several times before landing in a ditch,” said the police boss.

Three women and the driver of the ill-fated vehicle died on the spot while the other four succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital.