Eight seized for operating lottery machines illegally

By JUSTUS OCHIENG

Eight people were arrested on Monday and 47 lottery machines impounded in Kisumu in an operation aimed at ending gambling.

Last Wednesday, a Member of the County Assembly tabled a motion calling for authorities to seize the machines and their owners.

Nyalenda B Ward Rep James Were said a man killed his wife in a slum on claims that she gambled away money meant for food.

Residents have also complained that their children steal money, especially coins, that they use for gambling.

Others have said lottery machine dens are promoting drug use among children and young people.

The co-ordinator of Watoto Msilie — a child rights lobby group — Hellen Apiyo, Kisumu City Residents Voice Chairman Audi Ogada and County Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairperson Atieno Otieno have also raised concerns over gambling.

On Monday, County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed said eight people were arrested in the crackdown that began on Sunday.

The administrator said they would be arraigned for engaging in an illegal business, warning that gamblers would also be apprehended.

MAKE MORE ARRESTS

“The operation is ongoing and we hope to make more arrests and confiscate other machines. The concern is that none of the operators has a Betting Control and Licensing Board permit,” Mr Mohammed said.

“We have mounted an operation to impound illegal machines and bring the conmen and women to book.”

Mr Mohammed said the crackdown mainly centred on Kisumu East and Central sub-counties.

Deputy county commissioners Josephine Ouko and Lillian Itubo led the mop-up in Kisumu East, accompanied by Administration Police officers.

“We did not encounter any resistance because a majority of residents support the operation,” Ms Ouko said.

She said investigations into reports that the machines belonged to foreigners had been launched, adding that the crackdown would be extended to illegal alcohol.

“Lottery machines have contributed to the breaking up of many families,” she said.

Mr Ogada said joblessness was contributing to gambling.

“If unemployment is not addressed, the operation will be futile,” he said.