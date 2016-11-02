By STELLA CHERONO

Kenyan employees at the Angolan Embassy in Nairobi have threatened to take legal action against Ambassador Marques De Faria over unpaid salaries.

The employees claim they have not been paid for the past five months and that the ambassador has refused to meet them and discuss a way forward.

They alleged that the ambassador has been living a posh life in one of the most expensive hotels in the city but has not paid the over 30 Kenyan employees and several others from his country.

In a letter addressed to him on October 30, the employees pleaded with Mr De Faria to pay them, saying they had not paid fees for their children and rent and had no money for food and other necessities.

“In a meeting between you and Kenyan staff working at the embassy on 6 September, you informed the staff that there would be continued delays in salary which was in arrears.

“The employees were promised that the next salary payment was to be paid early October. This has not happened.

"Unfortunately, the continued delays in salaries has been extended to end of October without communication. The only salary paid was a month’s salary and not the accumulated arrears as promised,” the employees lamented.

In a verbal response to the human resources manager, the employees alleged, the ambassador urged whoever had a problem to go face the ambassador individually.

“He told us to go meet him one by one, and to us, this means that he wants to start victimizing us. He knows that no one is courageous enough to face him,” said one of the employees who visited Nation Centre in Nairobi to air their grievances.

LETTER TO THE AMBASSADOR

In another letter to the ambassador dated November 1, the employees refused to meet the ambassador individually.

“Your Excellency, we have been informed by the HR office that you would like to see us individually. However, Your Excellency, owing to the letter sent to you on October 31, we as the local staff feel that you need to meet us as a group in order to address these issues collectively,” the employees signed.

They threatened to "seek external consult to intervene on the matter" if the ambassador will not have addressed their issues by Thursday, November 4.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, the ambassador said the employees had trusted the media and should to seek redress from the journalists.

“Who gave you my number? Why are you concerned about what is happening here, huh? You are not my employee,” he said.

Mr De Faria said he did not care what goes to the press.

“The media knows better than me, no? Write whatever you want to write. I have no explanation to give you. You are not my employee,” he said and disconnected the call.