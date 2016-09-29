By BRIAN MUREITHI

Court of Appeal Judge Martha Koome has called for the enactment of the 2014 Child Justice Bill to protect underage offenders.

Justice Koome, who was being interviewed for the post of Deputy Chief Justice on Thursday, said juvenile offenders should not be subjected to the conventional court system.

She said child offenders need care, protection and counselling.

The judge blamed the society for failing in counselling and properly bringing up children to know how to relate and treat their friends.

The judge also said that where the child comes into conflict with the law, a children's protection unit should be set up where they can be interviewed in the presence of their parents and diverted to community service or reprimanded instead of being committed to juvenile remand.

Justice Koome gave the example of minors who engage in consensual sex, saying only the boy ends up being charged in court.

She said the law should not discriminate against boys.

She told the Judicial Service Commission that 40 per cent of juvenile offenders ought not to be in the courts while 90 per cent are minor offenders for whom community service would be adequate punishment.