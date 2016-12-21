Facebook live audio: It’s like the radio, but on Facebook

Wednesday December 21 2016

Facebook on December 20, 2016 announced 'Live

Facebook on December 20, 2016 announced 'Live Audio', a new option within its live video plugin to broadcast audio directly to the social network. PHOTO | JUSTIN TALLIS | AFP 

In Summary

  • The new feature comes as an alternative to a Facebook tool that lets people stream live video at the social network.
  • Listeners can discover live audio content in the Facebook News Feed, ask questions and leave reactions in real time during broadcasts.
  • Facebook said it would be testing Audio Live with partners in coming weeks and then roll it out more broadly next year.
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

SAN FRANCISCO

Facebook on Monday began testing a live audio streaming service that will let people essentially broadcast radio-style on the leading online social network.

Partners working with Facebook to test "Live Audio" included BBC World Service,  book publisher HarperCollins, British talk radio station LBC, and authors Adam Grant and Brit Bennett.

The new feature comes as an alternative to a Facebook tool that lets people stream live video at the social network.

"We know that sometimes publishers want to tell a story on Facebook with words and not video," Facebook product specialist Shirley Ip and software engineer Bhavana Radhakrishnan said in a blog post.

An audio-streaming option promised to be useful in areas where telecommunication networks have trouble handling the larger data demands of video streaming, according to the post.

Related Content

Listeners can discover live audio content in the Facebook News Feed, ask questions and leave reactions in real time during broadcasts.

Facebook said it would be testing Audio Live with partners in coming weeks and then roll it out more broadly next year.

Related Stories

Fri Nov 11 08:23:40 EAT 2016

Did Facebook's fake news get Trump elected?

Mark Zuckerberg has rejected the idea that fake news on Facebook swayed the US election.

  • Tue Nov 22 07:57:57 EAT 2016 Facebook in crosshairs as fake news battle heats up
  • 6 days ago One billion Yahoo accounts hacked