By MUCHIRI GITONGA

A chairman of a tea factory is recovering in hospital after he was involved in an accident moments after the High Court ruled on a case in which he has sued Kenya Tea Development Agency chairman Peter Kanyago.

A colleague he was with said an ambulance belonging to a mission hospital hit Mr Arthur Mukira of Chinga Tea Factory as they were crossing the road to where he had parked his car near Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

“He had been given all the orders that he had sought and we were crossing the road to where his car was when this terrible thing happened,” John Mithamo, a director of Ndima Factory, said.

He said the ambulance, which was not carrying a patient, rushed Mr Mukira to Nairobi Hospital.