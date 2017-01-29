By OUMA WANZALA

The fate of the 8-4-4 system, which has been in place since 1985, is to be decided today at a major conference in Nairobi, setting the stage for the piloting of a new curriculum in May and implementation in January.

According to the proposal by Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), there will be Early, Middle and Senior schools with focus on continuous assessment tests over summative evaluation.

Early childhood and lower primary education; middle primary and lower secondary; and upper secondary will take five, six and three years, respectively.

However, the National Basic Education Curriculum Framework (NBECF) does not indicate how many years students will take in tertiary institutions.

The Nation has learnt that one of the options the conference is likely to be presented with is from a 2012 report of a taskforce chaired by Prof Douglas Odhiambo, which proposed the scrapping of the 8-4-4 system.