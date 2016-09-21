Federation to crack down on ‘briefcase’ NGOs

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

The National Federation of Public Benefits Organisations has said it will crack down on groups masquerading as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and those misappropriating funds from donors.

Director Ronald Zochu said his agency will also come up with stringent measures to map out NGOs and ensure accountability in the sector.

Speaking during the launch of a public sensitisation and awareness campaign about the Public Benefit Organisations (PBO) Act, Mr Zochu said they intend to come up with a list of registered organisations in the country that they will share with donors to verify such societies before funding them.

“The Public Benefits Organisations Act, 2013 gives us the mandate for self-regulation where we can set our rules. We will work closely with donors by sharing with them the list of registered organisations which they can use to verify entities before committing their funds to them.

“We are also putting on notice our members who are not transparent and accountable in their operations. We will not allow any non-governmental organisation [that] misuses funds meant to benefit the public for their own use to continue operating,” said Mr Zochu.

The chairman of the federation, Stephen Cheboi, said PBOs will be required to publish their audited accounts.

“We want to make sure PBOs are transparent and accountable to the citizens and ensure that monies given to them by donors and the government are properly used.

"The awareness campaign will enlighten the public and make them demand … accountability and transparency from the organisations and even enforce public litigation if need be,” said Mr Cheboi.

The body has also promised to work closely with the government now that the government recognises the agency, and look at how the public benefits from the operations of the government.