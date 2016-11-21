By STELLA CHERONO

Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel and nominated MP Sarah Korere on Monday engaged in a fist fight at the Interior Ministry offices.

They were later forced out of the building and taken to Parliament Police Station where they recorded statements.

The two got into an altercation at the office of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery.

Sources said they had been summoned by the CS to discuss security matters at the grassroots and to solve a long-standing feud between them.

But while at the Interior CS’ boardroom, they started exchanging words, which quickly degenerated into a fight.

Mr Lempurkel said when he arrived at the offices, the CS was in another meeting, so he was directed to wait for him at the VIP lounge on 6th floor of Harambee house.

“At around 12.30pm when Mr Nkaissery finished the meeting, he sent me a message telling me to go see him and when I was almost leaving, I met Laikipia West MP, Wachira Karani, who asked me to go meet some people at the boardroom,” said Mr Lempurkel.

He said that when he got to the boardroom, Ms Korere, who was seated in one corner, started hurling insults at him when he inquired why a whole group from Laikipia was at the office of the CS.

TRIED TO DEFEND MYSELF

“Ms Korere started insulting me and rose trying to slap me, and when I tried to defend myself, everyone who was in the room turned against me and beat me up,” he said.

He said the group that beat him was made up of members of county assembly and some other leaders.

Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel after recording a statement at Parliament Police Station following a physical altercation with nominated MP Sarah Korere on November 21, 2016. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“I sustained injuries on my head, wrist and chest. I was taken to Parliament Police Station where I recorded a statement before going to the Karen Hospital,” said Mr Lempurkel, adding that he was admitted to the hospital because the doctors needed to do some tests due to him falling unconscious earlier.

Mr Lempurkel said he recognised some of the MCAs who beat him up, claiming that one of those who assaulted him was Sosian Ward MCA Jacob Edung.

Efforts to reach Ms Korere were futile as her phone went unanswered.

It was not immediately established if the nominated MP, who previously dominated headlines for breastfeeding in Parliament, was taken to hospital too.

Nairobi County deputy police commander Richard Kerich said investigations into the matter had commenced.

The two have been engaged in supremacy wars. Ms Korere who is seeking to unseat Mr Lempurkel was nominated on a Jubilee ticket, while Mr Lempurkel was elected on an ODM ticket.