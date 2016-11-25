By PAULINE KAIRU

More by this Author

Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua has promised to drop the combative stance he has taken on issues in the film industry and work with other players, especially while developing the Film Bill.

In a change of tune, Mr Mutua said Friday he would oversee a consultative process in reviewing the Film and Stage Plays Act (2012) to counter the hostilities.

“We are not in place to impede the growth of the industry. We will engage in consensus even as we work to align CAP222 with the constitution,” he said.

The Bill, which had angered many, proposed that anyone posting videos on the Internet must register the content with the board for classification.

George Gachara, the chairperson of the Committee of Representatives, said filmmakers needed a conducive working environment for films that would compete at a global level, not condemnation.