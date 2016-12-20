By AGEWA MAGUT

More by this Author

The second set of interviews for IEBC chairperson kicked off on Tuesday morning.

The candidates to be interviewed will come from the applicants who posted their interest in the job following the re-advertisement for the position.

First interviewee to face the panel is Roseline Odhiambo Odede. She will be followed by Kiprop David Malakwen, Margaret Wambui Ngugi Shava, David Mukii Mereka and John Kangu Mutakha.

Mrs Odede has over 26 years of experience practising law. She has worked in her own law firm, at UNHCR and even lectured at Moi University. She was a member of the Magistrates and Judges Vetting Board. She is a member of several professional societies including LSK, FIDA, Commonwealth Lawyers Association, and the East African Law Society.

Mrs Odede said that she has also trained in project management and good governance. She has also held leadership roles in the societies that she is in, hence her confidence that she is best suited for the position.

Mrs Odede argues that biometrics will be the key to solving issues with the voter register. She said that as chair, the IEBC would improve voter education by including materials in braille and audio versions for those with visual and hearing disabilities.

Mrs Odede still has not been cleared by the EACC. According to the IEBC selection panel, the EACC is still carrying out investigations on Mrs Odede and cannot reveal any more information. Mrs Odede herself has said that she has not received any correspondence from the commission informing her on what the allegations against her are.