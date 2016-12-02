By ISAAC ONGIRI

ODM chairman John Mbadi has said a company associated with him that is claimed to have been involved in the National Youth Service scandal has been dormant since 2011.

Reacting to claims by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, the fiery ODM lawmaker told the Nation the company owned only two trucks that were used to supply sand and murram.

“The business was mainly run by my wife and has not been active since 2011. One of the trucks is permanently grounded,” said Mr Mbadi.

He accused Mr Duale of fishing for a scandal in an attempt to discredit him because of his close relationship with Cord leader Raila Odinga.

“Of the two companies Mr Duale mentioned, I only have association with Takawiri Limited, a company that went dormant long before the NYS saga that began in earnest in 2013 or thereabouts,” Mr Mbadi said.

He told Mr Duale to produce documents or proof of payment to the company.

“Still, even before Takawiri went dormant, it never engaged in business with the government. I challenge Mr Duale to produce any document to prove that the company transacted business with the government including the NYS,” said the ODM leader.