By NATION CORRESPONDENT

More by this Author

Lottery firm Lotto will stage a Sh100 million raffle in Kenya next month.

The firm has also announced a Sh500 million special Christmas super jackpot starting next month.

It will be the largest jackpot ever offered in Kenya in the history of betting.

Lotto, a firm licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board exactly a year ago, has already recorded over 1.2 million winners, 100 millionaires and five multi-millionaires.

Under the banner “You Win, Kenya Wins”, it has raised over Sh180 million for good causes across the nation.

“Lotto realised we could not let the year go by without someone winning the Sh100 million,” said the firm’s CEO Brian Waluchio.

“As a special seasonal thank you to all our players Lotto has committed to a record Sh100 million New Year Super Powerdraw where one lucky Kenyan will take home a guaranteed Sh100 million.

"This is just like all the power draws we’ve had this year except 10 times bigger,” he explained.

It means that every time a player buys a Lotto ticket between now and December 31, they get one corresponding free entry in the “must win” Sh100 million New Year Super Powerdraw.

On top of this, the Christmas super jackpot, increases the current top tier jackpot from Sh100 million to a record breaking Sh500 million.

“At the equivalent of $5 million, this means that Kenya will have the biggest lottery jackpot on the African continent,” Mr Waluchio stated.

The first draw for the Sh500 million Christmas super jackpot will be held this Wednesday and then on every Wednesday and Saturday throughout December.

“Our mandate is not to harm but to help the community, so as we announce these record breaking jackpots we remain very sensitive to social concerns about the growth of problem of gaming in Kenya,” he said.

BROTHER'S KEEPER

In Kenya, the average Lotto player spends just Sh73 per month, a sum that is seen by Lotto to be affordable to even the poorer sections of the community.

“This is a result of Lotto’s deliberate policy of discouraging multiple entries and excessive spending. Lotto wants a lot of people playing a little rather than a few people playing a lot to avoid the risk inherent in their doing so,” he added.

Besides generating some exciting festive returns for its players, Lotto also hopes that its Christmas and New Year jackpots will drive record contributions to the Lotto Foundation which administers the funds raised.

According to the firm, the Sh180 million raised since its inception a year ago has supported a wide range of education, health and sports development activities.

The Foundation was one of the largest sponsors of Team Kenya on the Road to Rio and the Kenyan Youth Team to Youth Commonwealth Games in Samoa.

“We have worked side by side with Ahadi Kenya in a nationwide campaign to eradicate jiggers. We have donated vital ultra-sound equipment to the Kikuyu Hospital.”

“We have also been privileged to support the Kenya Association for the Welfare of People with Epilepsy (KAWE) in a series of roadshows to build awareness on epilepsy at the community level.