Firm to set up geothermal plant

By GEORGE SAYAGIE

More by this Author

A Chinese company will begin exploration and drilling of geothermal power in Narok County in the next one month.

The project by Kaishan Holdings Group is expected to lower the cost of electricity and create jobs.

The company’s president, Mr Kevin Cao, accompanied by his geologist and Energy ministry officials, were among a delegation that held a meeting with Narok Governor Samuel Tunai on Tuesday to discuss the prospect before the announcement was made.

The company is expected to produce 500MW of geothermal energy.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Tunai said the company got the green light to drill steam wells in the Suswa South-Magadi-Shompole steam fields.

ENERGY

The Energy ministry’s geologist, Mr Richard Mavisi, said geothermal energy had helped the country mitigate effects of drought that resulted in lower water levels and decreased hydropower generation.

“When this project kicks off, it will create more jobs for our people and it will lower the cost of electricity and will be a gateway towards industrialisation in this country,” said Mr Mavisi.

Mr Cao said building geothermal power plants came with heavy upfront costs due to the expensive drilling of wells to tap steam underground, but the energy source was cheaper and more reliable in the long run.

He said the company has experience of 60 years in geothermal energy exploration.