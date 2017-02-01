Five lessons from African Union elections

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

ADDIS ABABA

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed promptly conceded defeat after she lost the African Union chairperson election to Chadian Faki Mahamat.

The AU elections had lessons to offer on the continent politics and diplomacy:

1. France’s influence in Africa

Most of the Francophone countries gained independence more than 50 years ago but France's continued influence in that region remains strong.

At the AU, the chairman of the Assembly Alpha Condé and the chairperson of the African Union Commission Faki Mahamat are all from the Francophone.

When they took oath of office, the two did so in French and so did four of the eight commissioners. Two others, also from Francophone, took their oath in Arabic.

French is an official language but it also means that the French connection has also acted as a binding yarn for this region to continue domineering in the AU politics.

2. Kenya’s influence in Francophone countries

Kenya's performance reflect poor foreign policy towards Francophone Africa. This was a race in which Kenya invested heavily in campaigns. President Uhuru Kenyatta ensured his special envoys who included Deputy President William Ruto visited 53 countries. But why did they rank so low among the French speaking countries? It could be how Kenya has treated these countries before. Kenya just has one embassy in the entire Francophone region, in Algeria, which is on the Arabic. The absence of strong diplomatic relations with Francophone powerhouses like Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Morocco Togo and Benin may have cost Kenya the election. In West Africa, Kenya handles most of these relations through the High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria. But this is not enough to provide boots on the ground and at least sense if Nairobi is liked or loathed.

3. Pledges are not votes, it is just the politics

The earlier Kenyan officials learnt this the better. At the AU, there was a huge sense of confidence. Ms Mohamed of course was a front runner, against Senegal's Aboudulaye Bathily (who dropped of the race after third round of voting). The East African region, Comesa and IGAD blocs had endorsed her and it looked like she just needed further support across the continent to win. Countries, after learning the implication of her victory changed their minds while in the voting booth. There were claims that Francophone countries caucused on the eve of elections and managed to turn tables. It turned out that pledges she had received did not translate to votes. The voting was electronic and unlike the Kenyan National Assembly system where one can obtain a transcript of how people voted, the AU system was secretive. The public can only speculate on how countries voted.

4. Africa is divided along linguistic lines

The idea of African unity is far from being achieved. Outside of the AU, trade between African countries is only 14 per cent and border restrictions and other barriers are to blame. In July, the AU tried to address the issue by launching an AU passport. But only heads of State have it. Within the AU, the division is between French and English speaking countries is glaring. Ms Mohamed admitted that her poor show is partly because of these divisions. Since the AU started, there have been five commission Chairpersons. All of them except one are from French speaking countries. Only one of them was female. Every election, each of these zones claim it is their turn. When they lose, they wait for next time.

5. Future campaign strategy