Five shortlisted for IEBC chair post

Five candidates have been shortlisted for the position of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson position.

The Selection Panel for IEBC commissioners on Friday published the names of the candidates and stated that they will be interviewed on December 19.

Former Mombasa Mayor and lawyer Taib Ali Taib Bajabir is among those shortlisted.

Others are Ms Florence Muoti Mwangangi, Mr Wanyonyi Wafula Chebukati, Mr Tukero Ole Kina and Mr Lucas Leperes Naikuni.

“All interviews will be conducted in public,” the advert placed in the local newspapers read.

The public was also invited to avail, in writing, any information on suitability of the shortlisted candidates for the IEBC chairperson post.

The Selection Panel also announced that it will conduct interviews for five other candidates, whose interviews had been differed, on December 20.