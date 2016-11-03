By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli on Monday finally visited Kenya, a year after he was elected.

There had been expectations about his visit here.

But after a tour that excluded the usual communique and no chance for journalists to ask questions, what can we learn from his maiden trip?

National interest first, convenience later

Dr Magufuli has been known for a purge of corruption in the Tanzanian system, a country that had perennially ranked low on the Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index.

But he had performed poorly in regional matters, especially since he has travelled outside his country only three times.

In a region that is perennially faced with terror threats, political instability, the need to open borders and other issues, why hasn’t he appeared concerned?

On Monday, Dr Magufuli denied this charge, arguing that he didn’t have to travel or show off his engagements with regional leaders.

To him, his focus has been to correct Tanzania’s work ethic and other bureaucratic challenges.

But having seen it start working, Dr Magufuli travelled here to invite Kenyan businesses “to come and start doing business, even today.”

Then they talked about terrorism, planned link roads and other projects meant to improve the movement of people.

It is what states do — engage with the outside world only as long as those relations secure their country, boost their economy and avoid exploitation.

His visit may have been cosmetic, in the eyes of Kenyans.

He didn’t say a thing about the controversial Economic Partnership Agreements, which Tanzania has refused to sign citing a possible death to its nascent industries. He also could not publicly endorse the candidature of Amina Mohamed for AU Commission chair.

But it served his government the way he planned.

Tanzania and Kenya face same challenges. They ought to cooperate

While they pursue different ambitions, these countries face the same problems.

They are all corrupt, ranking 117 or below on the Transparency International's Perception Index.

In both countries, the police are the most notorious culprits, soliciting bribes with impunity.

Then there is poverty, poor infrastructure and a huge population of jobless youth.

In Nairobi, Dr Magufuli launched the Southern Bypass, a road that is expected to help long-haul transporters avoid traffic jams in the city.

He also talked about the need to work for the people, and weed out shoddy contractors.

If they don’t cooperate on this, those who do shoddy work will be migrating to the other’s borders to continue with their mess.

In international relations, you win some, lose some. No draws.

Tanzania and Kenya had been in a little turf war.

Kenya looked like it had won over Uganda and Rwanda to have an oil pipeline constructed to its port in Lamu.

But Tanzania came in and the two countries suddenly agreed to change the route to Dar.

Dr Magufuli’s government has also seen Tanzania's economy grow at a rate of seven per cent, higher than Kenya’s 5.6 per cent.

Throughout this, Kenyan officials had maintained that it was all for the benefit of the region.

Indeed, Kenya is Tanzania is largest African investment partner, according to Dr Magufuli. This is beside the growing trade between them.

So, Kenya could afford to lose the pipeline with the pride that goes with it, but it can console itself that at least business is normal.

Kenyan officials must learn to address the public in Kiswahili

Dr Magufuli’s visit broke three traditions: The so-called press conference at State House was actually just a readout of President Kenyatta and his guest because journalists were not allowed to ask questions.

A day after he left Nairobi, there has been no official communique on what exactly was discussed and agreed.

Usually, State House people list those agreements, MoUs, plans and exchanges that come out of meetings with any leader touring Nairobi.

It could be that there weren’t any formal agreements this time round.

Dr Magufuli and his host spoke to the public entirely in Kiswahili, a new thing given the way government officials here struggle to speak in a language that is both official and national.

The lesson that gives is that leaders pass across the message with ease if they speak in a language understood by many.

You wouldn’t know what exactly came out of it

So, did Dr Magufuli’s trip succeed? Of course it did, because he went back to Dar es Salaam without an incident.

However, we still don’t know if it restored relations seen by many as frosty after his focus on domestic policies.

Between Kenya and Tanzania, there has always been a problem about immigration, work permits, yellow fever and other non-tariff barriers.

Some suspect it is because Tanzania is also in SADC, the southern African development bloc, which seems to offer a larger market for it.