Focus on health to spur development, says Moi

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

Retired President Daniel arap Moi has said the best way to speed up development is by improving the health industry first.

Mr Moi said offering quality and affordable health services is pertinent in the realisation of Vision 2030 because it will promote productivity.

"As we reflect on the best way to change our society, health remains a significant pillar in Kenya's Vision 2030 for attaining a healthy and productive nation," Mr Moi said.

Speaking at Kabarak University on Friday during the official opening of the ultra-modern school of medicine and health sciences complex, the former Head of State urged health care professionals to utilize the facility to advance knowledge and provide quality health education and research.

"The school of medicine and health science complex is dedicated for training health professionals with necessary knowledge and skills to handle current and future health related challenges. With the establishment of this school our aim is to train health professionals who will provide the solution to the emerging health challenges," he said.

The school - founded in 2013 - has six undergraduate programmes that include pharmacy, nursing, clinical medicine, nutrition and dietetics, environmental health and family medicine.

The 400,000 square feet complex has eight laboratories that would be used by 465 students drawn from Kenya, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Burundi.

Mr Raymond Moi thanked the retired president for the contributions he has made in the education sector, singling Rongai sub-county in Nakuru as a beneficiary.

"You have made Rongai sub-county very proud because every time national examinations results are announced, Rongai is at the top courtesy of Moi High School, Kabarak, and Moi Primary School," he said.

He said by starting the school of medicine, the retired president had added another centre of excellence that would also create many job opportunities for hundreds of Kenyans.

"This institution will one day become the Harvard of Africa and I thank you for this generous gesture," the MP said.

The vice-chancellor Jones Kaleli said that plans to set up a teaching and referral hospital at the university were at an advanced stage.