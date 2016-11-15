Forensic experts probe Murang'a principal's death

The said car, Toyota Sienta KCF 405R, is said to have been used by the woman who picked up her husband from his school in Mathioya on November 5.

Police said they were also holding the car because it may have been used by his wife Jane Muthoni Mbuthia, who is the main suspect, and other people to eliminate the teacher.

Murang’a County Directorate of Criminal Investigations chief Stephen Chacha said police would scientifically analyse samples to extract evidence that will be presented in court.

By MARTIN MWAURA

More by this Author

Forensic experts on Tuesday dusted and collected samples from the vehicle used to pick up a Murang'a school principal who was found dead on Monday.

The body of Kiru Boys Secondary principal Solomon Mwangi was found at the City Mortuary, Nairobi, a week after he went missing.

Murang’a County Directorate of Criminal Investigations chief Stephen Chacha said police would scientifically analyse the samples to extract evidence that will be presented in court.

Police said they were also holding the car because it may have been used by his wife Jane Muthoni Mbuthia, who is the main suspect, and other people to eliminate the teacher.

LOCKED UP

The said car, Toyota Sienta KCF 405R, is said to have been used by the woman who picked up her husband from his school in Mathioya on November 5.

Ms Mbuthia, who is a head teacher of Ichachiri Secondary School in Kiambu, was arrested and presented in court on Monday.

She was locked up for seven days on court order as police carry on with investigations into the death, suspected to be a murder.

Mr Chacha said they were still investigating the case but they believe Ms Mbuthia took her husband to unknown people at Witeithie, adding that they will charge her with murder once tangible evidence is collected.

DENIED CLAIMS

‘We have special expert on homicide from homicide CID headquarter working on the vehicle. We are trying to see if we can get more forensic evidence,” he said

He denied claims that the case was taken over by the Nairobi team, saying that the Nairobi team was only helping them.

"It is our case but we don’t own it so we get help from anywhere that is why you see CID officers from headquarters. They are not here to take over the case but help each other,” he remarked

Mwangi’s body was found on Friday by a watchman at the coffee estate and notified officers at Juja Police Station.

BADLY MUTILATED

Chacha noted the body was badly mutilated, adding that Mwangi's hand were tied, his face badly bruised and some of his teeth missing.

The county DCI boss said they were looking at all possible causes of the suspected murder, including family issues, love triangle, business rivalry and social issues.

He said they suspect other people participated in Mwangi's killing as the deceased's hands were tied and the principal was a strong man.