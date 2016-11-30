State Counsel Eugene Wangila told the court the suspect was likely to flee court’s jurisdiction if released.

The court had issued a warrant of arrest against Mr Rollier, who was arrested Monday evening, after he failed to appear in court for his trial.

A former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI ) agent facing five counts of being in possession of two stun guns, illegally, has been detained for seven days after his surety sought to withdraw himself fearing he was likely to jump bail.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti directed that Richard Clyde Rollier, an American, be remanded in custody to allow the court confirm if his passport was in court’s custody.

"The accused will remain in custody for a week until the court verify his passport and allow him to find an alternative surety since his current surety want to withdraw himself," Mr Ogoti ruled Tuesday

The court’s proceedings turned emotional when the suspect’s two daughters broke in tears as he was ushered into the cells.

The suspect’s surety had appeared in court requesting to withdraw himself saying the former federal agent was a flight risk.

The guarantor had bailed him out on a Sh500, 000 bond with one Kenyan surety of a similar amount.

He said the suspect could not be trusted since the surety who is well known to him had sought to withdraw hence raised more doubt on whether he could be trusted.

"Considering the fact that his own surety has decided to withdraw, there is a likelihood that the suspect may not turn up for his trial,” he said

Mr Wangila said that the prosecution’s hands were tied after the surety decided to withdraw from the case.

Mr Rollier and his Kenyan wife Mercy Shirley Mwendwa had denied possessing a stun gun vipertek, Istun 4000 and pepper spray-police OC-17 magnum without lawful authorisation.

However, the charges against Ms Mwendwa were withdrawn after the office of the Director of Public Prosecution said she had no links with the offence.

The suspect through his lawyer Jared Magolo had accused the police of planting the two guns in his house to frame him.

He said an earlier search by the Anti- Terrorism Police in the suspect's house on March 10, yielded no fruits, but he was surprised that the police later recovered the guns in the same house.

“It is not possible that nine days later police searched his house and recovered the stun guns hidden in a black polythene bag at the servant quarters in his house at Nyali,it means someone came with them to implicate my client,” he had told the court.

According to the police, this was the second time the retired FBI agent, who came to Kenya 11 years ago had been arrested over allegations of importation of banned goods.

The police said he is also being investigated for alleged possession of explosives.