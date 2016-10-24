By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Former Law Society of Kenya president Eric Mutua claims his life is in danger and has reported the matter to the Mwingi police station.

In a statement, Mr Mutua accused some police officers at the station of allegedly colluding with a parliamentary aspirant for the Mwingi Central seat to eliminate him.

“On the night of October 21 at about 9:45 pm while we were driving from Nguni market towards Mwingi town my two vehicles were overtaken by [two others] belonging to the aspirant and a fleet of about four other cars remained behind us,” says Mr Mutua.

He says that on approaching the Kivou bridge the two motor vehicles occupied the only two lanes of the road, slowed down and blocked his motorcade in the middle of the bridge.

“The cars that blocked [our] way had two uniformed officers and another man who said he worked with the National Intelligence Service in Nguni, Mwingi East District.”

The lawyer said soldiers travelling from Mwingi town to Garissa came to their rescue and cleared the way.

"We were then directed by the officers to drive to the police station but were not booked after the Officer Commanding the Mwingi police station said we had no case," reads the statement.

Mr Mutua said many business people in Mwingi have been intimidated and harassed by police.

He has petitioned Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to investigate the conduct of police in Mwingi with a view to commencing disciplinary action against those involved.