By GITONGA MARETE

Former Nation Media Group Mombasa Bureau Chief Njuguna Mutonya has died.

Mr Mutonya passed on in Mombasa early Sunday morning as he was being rushed to hospital.

HEART ATTACK

His wife Susan Wanjiru said he had been admitted to Avenue Health Care Hospital in Nairobi for some time until last Wednesday when he was discharged.

“After the discharge, he came back to Mombasa. He was responding well to medication but last night he had a heart attack,” said Ms Wanjiru, who is in charge of procurement at the Technical University of Mombasa

Mr Mutonya's sister Jane said the former editor suffered a heart attack at 1am Sunday.

"We hurried to arrange for an ambulance but by the time we arrived at the hospital, he had already passed on," she said.

Mr Mutonya worked with the Nation as a reporter from 1989.

He headed the Mombasa bureau from 1995 to 2009 when he resigned to pursue personal interests.

The former journalist was also a lecturer at the Technical University of Mombasa where he taught in the communication department as a part-time lecturer.