By MAUREEN KAKAH

Three nurses and a cleaner have been charged with the murder of a cancer patient.

Priscilla Wairimu, Godfrey Muriithi Gachora, Rosemary Nkonge and Mary Muthoni Kamau, who were arraigned before High Court Judge Jessi Lesiit today, have denied killing Mr Cosmas Mutunga Kenyatta.

The deceased was allegedly killed on the night of November 28 and 29, 2015 at ward 8C of the Kenyatta National Hospital.