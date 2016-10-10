Three nurses, cleaner deny charges of killing patient

Tuesday October 11 2016

Four suspects appear before the High Court in Nairobi on October 10, 2016 where they were charged with murder. PHOTO | MAUREEN KAKAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

  • The accused will be detained at Lang'ata and Industrial area prisons as they await bail hearing, with their trial being set for March 6 and 9, 2017.
By MAUREEN KAKAH
Three nurses and a cleaner have been charged with the murder of a cancer patient.

Priscilla Wairimu, Godfrey Muriithi Gachora, Rosemary Nkonge and Mary Muthoni Kamau, who were arraigned before High Court Judge Jessi Lesiit today, have denied killing Mr Cosmas Mutunga Kenyatta.

The deceased was allegedly killed on the night of November 28 and 29, 2015 at ward 8C of the Kenyatta National Hospital.

