Fraud case against Kethi Kilonzo put on hold

By VINCENT AGOYA

Criminal proceedings against lawyer Kethi Kilonzo over theft of an IEBC voter slip has been put on hold pending court ruling on a petition objecting her prosecution.

In the case, Ms Kilonzo is charged with stealing a voter registration document belonging to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Ms Kilonzo and IEBC’s manager for electoral planning and logistics, Mr Godfrey Ninito Lemiso, are facing four counts of stealing, handling stolen goods, uttering a false document and neglect of official duty.