By FRED MUKINDA

More by this Author

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i conducted an impromptu inspection of security facilities at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday.

“I’m very impressed by the work of Kenya Airports Authority and the police but there is room for improvement. We must make tough decisions to ensure there is maximum order at the airport,” he said.

The CS was however not happy with how tour operators and taxi drivers conduct business at the airport, especially when calling and competing for customers.

NEW RULES

Dr Matiang’i told the Kenya Airports Authority to set new regulations to control such operations at the airport.

He was accompanied by his counterparts James Macharia (Transport) and Najib Balala (Tourism) during the early morning tour.

Mr Balala said all staff working for government agencies at the airport will be trained on customer care.

“Within 100 days we shall disrupt whatever is not in order. We have appointed Utalii College to train all public servants here on customer care so that travellers are treated well from the moment they arrive, until they leave,” he said.

Mr Macharia also said: “We want to ensure all agencies at the airport work together. JKIA is a key hub in the region and we should therefore meet the expectations of the international community.”

DIRECT FLIGHTS

The government is keen to improve services at JKIA after it was granted category One status, allowing for direct flights to United States.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved non-stop air travel between the two countries.