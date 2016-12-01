This year’s results release is expected to feature Kenya's return to ranking, a tradition that was abandoned in November 2014.

Some 952, 445 candidates wrote the tests from November 1 to November 3 — an evaluation that marks transition from primary to secondary schools.

Dr Matiang’i is scheduled to release the results from 11.30am at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in Nairobi.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has released the 2016 KCPE exam results.

In the results released at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi, the top candidate scored 436 marks and only 5,190 managed over 400 marks.

This is a 2,000-candidate drop compared to 2015, where over 7,000 scored 400 marks and above.

NO CHEATING

And for the first time in Kenya's history of KCPE, Dr Matiang'i said all candidates would receive their results as there was not single case of cheating.

Only 21 cases of malpractices and attempted cheating were reported across the country, he said.

But Dr Matiang'i failed to meet the expectations of the nation when he announced that ranking of schools and candidates was not effected, saying the law ordering return to the old tradition took effect late.

UHURU BRIEFED

President Kenyatta assented to the 2016 Kenya National Examination (Amendment) Act in late August and came into effect in October.

Before heading to KICD, Dr Matiang'i briefed President Kenyatta on the results at State House, Nairobi.

Some 952, 021 candidates wrote the tests from November 1 to November 3 — an evaluation that marks the transition from primary to secondary schools.

The Cabinet secretary said, starting next year, the government will pay KCPE exams fees for all candidates in both private and public schools.

