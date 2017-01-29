By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Jubilee leaders have accused Cord leader Raila Odinga of giving Al-Shabaab mileage over his false statements regarding the Friday attack in Somalia.

Mr Odinga wrote in a statement published on his Twitter account on Saturday that "we have now established beyond doubt that tens of our soldiers died on the line of duty in Somalia following an attack by militants", which the leaders said is a way of portraying the terrorist group as a victor.

Senate Majority Leader Kithure Kindiki told Mr Odinga he is not the Kenya Defence Forces spokesman, hence he should not comment on what is contrary to the official response from the department.

"We must protect the dignity of our country. Fellow Kenyans should not talk as if they are the spokesperson of the Al-Shabaab," Prof Kindiki said.

There have been conflicting reports on the number of KDF soldiers who died following an attack by the militants at Kulbiyow camp.

Shabaab reported that about 57 had died, but KDF spokesman Lt-Col Paul Njuguna put the number at nine.

Related Content About 120 soldiers took six hrs to repulse Al-Shabaab

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko told the opposition leader to respect Kenyans and avoid spreading information for selfish interests.

"We respect you but stop using the lives of Kenyans for political mileage," the senator said.

They were speaking at a church service in Nairobi.

Dagoretti South MP and Nairobi governorship aspirant Dennis Waweru admonished leaders who relish when the Kenyan military is attacked.

"Some leaders are rejoicing in the attack instead of trying to protect our country from external attacks. He should stop that," Mr Waweru said.

The ODM leader's stance that the military should be withdrawn from the war-torn country has been unshaken.

In his past statements he has said that "We commend our forces for the good work in destroying the terror group. But as far as we are concerned they have no business being there anymore".