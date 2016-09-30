By BRIAN MUREITHI

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Friday published a list of 37 fuel stations that have been selling adulterated fuel to unsuspecting motorists.

In an advertisement appearing in local dailies, the ERC said the stations failed to comply with its regulations.

The ERC said it closed 25 of the 37 fuel stations for selling adulterated motor fuel. Eight other stations were reopened after their owners upgraded their product and paid taxes and penalties of between Sh171,000 and Sh1 million.

The energy regulator said the listing followed 6,045 tests it conducted between June and September this year.

The affected stations were found to be selling super petrol and diesel contaminated with kerosene.

Others were found offering for sale super petrol and diesel meant for export.

The regulator also impounded a fuel truck transporting diesel contaminated with kerosene and five depots stocked with the illegal fuel.

Mombasa County had the highest number of stations selling the illegal fuel, with six petrol stations there closed, though one was later reopened after it met the regulations.

The stations are Al-Mursalat (Jomvu), Bassawad (Kisauni), Swafaa (Kisauni), Eagle (Likoni), Liwatoni (Ganjoni) and Gateway Inn (Miritini).