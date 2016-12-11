GDC board member Stephen Njiru dies in UK

By OUMA WANZALA

A board member of Geothermal Development Company (GDC) Stephen Kimemia Njiru is dead.

Dr Njiru died in England, United Kingdom on Thursday where he was receiving treatment.

Until his death, Dr Njiru was the Chairman of the Legal and Regulatory Committee of the GDC Board of Directors and also a member of the Finance Committee of the Board.

He was an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with over 20 years international experience as a lawyer, and in private practice, with government (Public sector) and in Academia.

Former GDC chairman Simon Gicharu sent his message of condolence to the family.

“I worked with the late Dr Njiru when I was chairman of GDC, he was a humble and focused person,” said Dr Gicharu.

He was appointed to the GDC Board as an independent director in February 2012.

Dr Njiru was also a Law lecturer, having taught at the University of Manchester and had wide experience in areas of public, constitutional law, legal systems and methods, law of contract, torts, criminal law, international economic law and human rights.

He also worked and conducted research on the Bretton Woods Institution including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and World Intellectual Property Organization.

He was the Head of the Technical team on the Constitution of Kenya which oversaw the constitution review process leading to the promulgation of the new Constitution.

He advised governments (including the Government of Kenya as a State Counsel and also as a special counsel and legal adviser to the government), public bodies, International Corporations and other firms.