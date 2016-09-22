By ANGIRA ZADOCK

A General Service Unit (GSU) police officer and a house help have been hospitalised with stab wounds after they were attacked in separate incidents on Wednesday night.

Langata police boss (OCPD) Elija Mwangi said Mr Moses Gutu had a quarrel with his house help before he picked a knife and stabbed her several times in the neck, head, hands and back.

Ms Monica Nandia, 22, was rescued by the neighbours who rushed her to the hospital in a critical condition.

The OCPD also said that the attacker was arrested and will be charged in court.

"That amounts to attempted murder. He was arrested and is in custody.

“We thank the neighbours who rescued the victim and also arrested the suspect," he said.

Police recovered the knife and also took the blood-stained clothes as exhibits.

ROBBERY ATTACK

In Ruaraka, a GSU officer, Constable Charles Likuru Shamalla, was attacked by three robbers who ordered him to surrender his phone and cash but he resisted.

He was stabbed twice on the back, prompting him to raise alarm.

The public cornered one of the suspects and subjected him to mob justice.

Both the officer and victim are admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital.

SOUTH AFRICAN SHOT

In a third incident, a South African man is in hospital after he was shot in a robbery incident at his Karen residence in Nairobi.

Three armed men broke into the house of Mr Stephen Gouws along Windy Ridge at around 10pm and found him in the kitchen.

They shot him twice and escaped through the fence without stealing anything.