Police in Molo, Nakuru County, are holding a suspect in connection with the gang-rape of a KCSE candidate on Thursday morning.

The candidate, who is sitting her exams at a public school, was waylaid as she headed to school and sexually assaulted.

She was in the company of two other female candidates when the incident happened.

The three were walking to school at 4.30am to prepare for the texts when a three-man gang waylaid them.

SUSPECTS AT LARGE

The two other candidates managed to escape as the gang dragged the victim to a nearby bush where she was raped.

Molo police chief Daniel Makenzi confirmed the incident, saying one suspect had been arrested by the public and was put in police custody.

The two other suspects were still at large, he said.

The candidate was taken to Molo Sub-County Hospital where she was treated and counselled before she was released to her school.

She proceeded to write her day’s exams.

POLICE COMMENDED

The school principal commended the police on how they handled the matter.

"The police handled it professionally and made the student feel safe enough to come to class," he said.

He said the student was going to prepare for the day's exam, English Paper 3, when the incident occurred.

The principal said the student was treated and managed to get to the exam room on time.