By MARY WAMBUI

University students have threatened to march to Anniversary Towers on Tuesday to demand audience with the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) over delayed disbursement of this semester's allocations.

Speaking before staging a demonstration outside Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat), Joel Ololo, Vice Chair of Kenya University Students, said they are giving the Helb management, under Charles Ringera, the chief executive officer, up to next week to release the funds failure to which students from Jkuat, Kenyatta University and the University of Nairobi will take action.

"We are stating very clearly that the money is our right and we are giving them up to Monday 5pm failure to which on Tuesday we will pay them a special comrades visit," said Ololo, who is also the secretary- general of Jkuat students' union.

He said all universities represented by the association - Kenya University Students - will take part in the protest.

The students alleged that the loans board assured them they will get the money but that is yet to happen.

"Students are four weeks into the semester and no funds have been disbursed. Both first years and continuing students haven't received the money," said the students.

Jkuat student president Anyungu Wanyungu said they are frustrated because they have been not been able to meet their basic needs.

"It is either money or audience on Tuesday. We sent them the opening dates and list of those requiring the money. And they said they are updating their systems but we believe that is done by now. The only relationship between Helb and comrades is money. We want our money," said Wanyungu.