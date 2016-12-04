By EUNICE KILONZO

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu has urged health workers to resume their duties as the government tries to find a solution to their grievances.

Dr Mailu, in a presser at Afya House in Nairobi, said the strike notice given by doctors was premature and pre-emptive.

Because the Ministry the 90-days negotiation period accorded by a court has not yet lapsed.

"I appeal to clinicians and other health workers to continue providing services as we are keen to solve this issue.

"There is effort within the government to address the plight of health workers. Our doors still remain open for discussion to come to conclusion of this weighty matter. We are committed to address their concerns," he said.

Doctors and nurses nationwide have gone on strike.