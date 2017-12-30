By DAVID MUCHUI

A Google high altitude balloon meant to provide high speed internet in Kenya crashed at Nthambiro in Meru on Friday night, causing a scare.

Residents crowded the miraa farm to get a glimpse of the object before police officers took it away.

CRASH

The device from Google’s balloon-powered high-speed internet service known as “Project Loon” is part of 10 balloons deployed for testing in Nakuru, Nanyuki, Nyeri and Marsabit in July this year.

Some scared residents complained of headaches after approaching the device.

Igembe South OCPD Jane Nyakeruma said no injuries or damage were reported from the crash.

“The device from project loon indicates it fell after its expiry period of six months. No one is yet to claim the device,” Ms Nyakeruma said.

COVERAGE

According to X, the developer, Project Loon is a global network of high altitude balloons which ascend like weather balloons until they reach the stratosphere, where they sail about 20km above the earth.

“The Loon balloons are super pressured, allowing them to last much longer. Loon balloons are also unique in that they can sail the wind to travel where they need to go, they can coordinate with other balloons as a flock, and their electronics are entirely solar powered,” it states.

Loon balloons act as floating mobile phone towers, allowing local telecommunications companies to extend their coverage to remote areas and provide 4G internet.

INTERNET

The device is made of two main radio transceivers on each balloon which can provide coverage to an area of about 80km in diameter.

Project loon has been used to provide emergency mobile network coverage to Puerto Rico following the hurricane Maria disaster.