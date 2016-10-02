By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

The government on Sunday said there was no cause for concern on the General Election timelines.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said the country was on the right track for the August 2017 polls.

There has been concern from the Opposition and the civil society that Kenya might not have credible polls on August 8, 2017, since a commission to oversee it has not been formed, almost 10 months to the elections.

Nine Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners on Friday inked a hard-fought dignified exit deal with the government, paving way for the selection of a new seven-member team.

Some leaders have also called for postponement of elections, saying that the new team will not have enough time, a claim that State House dismissed.

“We are within the timelines, and the arrangements will be completed within the time stipulated by the relevant laws. There is no need for the strong words that have been heard in some quarters,” said Mr Esipisu.

Cord leader Raila Odinga has been at the forefront in the demands to have the IEBC team exit by October 4, saying the new team requires enough time to prepare for the polls.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi last week alleged that the government was intentionally delaying the recruitment of the new IEBC as part of a ploy to retain the current team.

“We have to be extremely vigilant because they are delaying the process. Do not be surprised if you hear they want to hold a referendum to push the election dates forward,” Mr Mudavadi said.

On Friday, the nine commissioners agreed to stay on until a new team is formed by the end of the month or early next month.

The government said this was to prevent a power vacuum and a constitutional crisis at the commission.

Friday’s deal was announced by Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Joseph Kinyua and IEBC chairman Issack Hassan.

But Treasury PS Kamau Thugge refused to disclose the exact amount of the exit package.

He, however, said that the details will be released to the commissioners today.