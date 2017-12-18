By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

By RUTH MBULA

More by this Author

By BARACK ODUOR

More by this Author

Second term governors are struggling to explain the investment pledges made at various summits they called after the 2013 elections.

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti, for instance, organised a conference in 2015 and announced that his administration had signed Sh32 billion deals with investors.

Two years later, the region is still waiting for the projects.

Contacted, former Trade executive Tom Ogada said the fruits of the conference would be realised soon.

NEW CABINET

Prof Ogada listed cage fishing in Mbita and upgrading of Oyugis market as some of the projects linked to the conference.

After his re-election, Mr Awiti replaced his entire cabinet.

However, his attempts to get fresh chief officers failed when the Labour Court restrained him and the Public Service Board from receiving and processing applications for the positions.

In Kisii, Governor James Ongwae raised hopes in his first term when he vowed to attract investors.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Governor Ongwae announced plans to renovate a stadium, clean up towns and fight joblessness.

“The journey towards unleashing the immense potential of our county has begun.

"We need to sustain the momentum and consolidate the gains realised in the first term to actualise the dream of developing our county,” Mr Ongwae said during his inauguration in August.

Governor Ongwae, a career civil servant, said the main task during his first term was to develop and institutionalise governance.

In February last year, his administration organised an entrepreneurship summit, which saw investors from across the globe pledge to start projects valued at Sh21 billion.

LAND PROBLEM

Among the key projects promised was building a Sh12 billion city that would offer a solution to Kisii Town’s shrinking land size.

Mr Ongwae signed a deal with Chinese firm Boleyn Magic Wall. Mr Jack Liu, the company MD, said the city would take three years to build in a project to be undertaken jointly with a local firm Moke Gardens.

County communication director Maseme Machuka recently said the investor was still looking for land for the planned city.

“Kisii has land challenges. We hope to consolidate some pieces (of land) in order to have the 100 acres needed,” he said.

NEMA APPROVAL

India’s Kanoria Group pledged to build a Sh5 billion sugar factory in South Mugirango. It was also to produce ethanol and generate electricity.

Group chief financial officer Vinod Vora said the factory would initially crush 2,500 tonnes of cane and produce 86,000 tonnes of sugar, 7,500 litres of ethanol and eight megawatts of power daily.

Mr Machuka said the county government has already secured land and approvals by the National Environment and Management Authority have been granted.

“We are waiting for a nod from the Senate before the investor moves to the site,” he said.

ECONOMY

In Busia, Governor Sospeter Ojaamong held an investment conference on March 2015, which “was aimed at stimulating and catalysing interests in investing opportunities at the gateway to East and Central Africa”.

The summit attracted more than 150 investors from Nigeria, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Turkey and the US.

The three-day event saw local and international investors showcase products and services in agriculture, tourism, health, manufacturing and processing, transport, education, research and trade.

Busia was once an economic hub in the western region but it took a nosedive following the collapse of key industries blamed on mismanagement and poor leadership.

Devolution came with hopes of economic revival.

HOSPITALITY

The county has three border points: Malaba, Mulwanda and Busia towns.

Two years after the summit, the county government says some of the investors who attended the conference have begun implementing their projects.

“Our hospitality industry has grown tremendously since I became governor. We are yet to reach full potential,” Mr Ojaamong said.

The industry leads the charts, going by the number of middle-level hotels constructed.

They include Itoya Group of Hotels, the Breeze, Quills, Rastopark, Rowcena and the Comforts.

Other opportunities are in supermarkets, petrol stations, real estate, bread and maize milling.

CORRUPTION

Mr Ojaamong told the Nation that his flagship project — expanding water distribution through solar-powered boreholes — was bearing fruit.

“Phase Two will begin as soon as we get allocations from the National Treasury,” he said.

“We are moving away from power pumping units to solar-powered water supplies. We want to ensure sustainability and reliability in provision of water.”

However, some investments are still in infancy, with claims of corruption flying about.