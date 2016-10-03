Governors push for reintroduction of sugar levy

By ANGELA OKETCH

Four governors from the sugar belt have asked the national government to bring back the sugar development levy or allocate funds for the repair of roads.

They said the roads in the region are in a pathetic state, yet the fund meant for repairing them was scrapped by the national government.

The money was raised through a fee charged on sugar millers.

Farmers used to get loans from the amount for cane development. The money was also used in building roads and bridges in the sugar belt, and subsidising fertiliser.

It is also from the fund that the government bailed out struggling sugar millers.

Governors Okoth Obado (Migori), Jack Ranguma (Kisumu), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Paul Chepkwony (Kericho) said their counties were not going to perform a duty that is not theirs.

“The national government should either bring back the levy or allocate money to counties for maintenance of the roads,” said Mr Obado.

He said the national government should not pretend to be on the side of the farmer when it scrapped the levy, the largest source of subsidised credit to growers.

Mr Obado, who is also the Council of Governors’ Agriculture Committee chairman, said the levy was removed at a time when the industry was under threat.

“It was not fair for the government to remove the levy regarding sugar while other cash crops elsewhere were not touched. Why only sugar? Is it because it is planted in western Kenya?” he said.

“With the current state of roads, farmers have to pay more for a tractor to ferry their produce to factories,” said Mr Obado.

Mr Ranguma said production costs had risen due to the poor state of roads.

The governors spoke during a privatisation meeting in Kisumu at the weekend.

Mr Ranguma said nobody can travel fast on roads running through Muhoroni, Chemelil, Miwani and Kibos.