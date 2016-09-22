Govt considering standard fuel taxes to discourage adulteration

By JUSTUS OCHIENG

The government is considering standardising taxes on kerosene to stop the sale of adulterated fuel.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said his ministry is considering having the taxes on kerosene equal to that of petrol and diesel to discourage cartels selling illegal fuel.

He said there was a cartel siphoning petrol and diesel from trucks on transit upcountry and refilling them with kerosene before they are sold to unsuspecting customers.

“This has continued to be injurious to vehicle owners and operators across the country and we must help end this illegal business,” Mr Keter told the Nation on phone.

He said ending the menace calls for concerted efforts between his ministry, the police and the public.

“The lasting solution to this menace will be to ensure we have standardised taxes charged for all the fuel products like in Tanzania to help end the sale of adulterated fuel which has continued to affect motor vehicles and threaten the market for our fuel,” Mr Keter said.

CLEAR FROM THE MARKET

He said they have intensified crackdown to rid the market of adulterated fuel.

“The crackdown on illegal fuel is not going to stop until we clear it from the market,” the CS said.

He warned that petrol stations selling adulterated fuel would be degazetted.

He said the fuel crackdown will be intensified in three major towns – Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret - which are the main exit towns for fuel meant for export.

In Kisumu, police have seized more than 37,000 litres of supper petrol and diesel siphoned by unscrupulous businessmen at Kisian and Lela on the Kisumu-Busia highway in the last one week in the ongoing operation.